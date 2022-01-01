Go
JUICE CHAMPS

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW UNIT 622

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Popular Items

Rascally Wabbit$10.50
Starring: Pineapple, Carrot, Apple, Orange, Ginger
Keep refrigerated: 3 to 5 days shelf life
Spread Love " It's the Brooklyn way"$10.50
Starring: Pineapple, Kale, Celery, Apple, Lime
Keep refrigerated: 3 to 5 days shelf life
Pum Pum Goodie- Seasonal Spring/Summer only$9.50
Starring: Watermelon, Pineapple, Orange
Keep refrigerated: 3 to 5 days shelf life
TURMERIC BLAST$4.95
Starring: Honey, Turmeric, Lemon, Blackseed Oil
Net 2 FL OZ (59 ML)
Keep refrigerated: 3 to 5 days shelf life
ELDERBERRY SYRUP$4.50
Starring: Elderberry, Honey, Cinnamon, Ginger
*** DO NOT serve to children under 1 years old due to the honey content
Net 2 FL OZ (59 ML)
Keep Refrigerated
Shelf life 3 months
4 for $36$35.00
4 juices for $35
Beet The Odds$10.50
Starring: Carrot, Beet, Orange, Apple
Keep refrigerated: 3 to 5 days shelf life
5 for 45$45.00
KICKBACK$3.50
Starring: Orange, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper
Net 2 FL OZ (59 ML)
Keep refrigerated: 3 to 5 days shelf life
IMMUNITY BOOSTER$4.50
Starring: Ginger, Lemon, Oregano Oil
Net 2 FL OZ (59 ML)
Keep refrigerated: 3 to 5 days shelf life
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW UNIT 622, Kennesaw GA 30144

