Juicehead Smoothies

24216 W Lockport St Ste E

Popular Items

SLIDE AWAY$9.00
Banana, vanilla frozen yogurt, vanilla extract, milk, layered & topped with whipped cream and vanilla wafers
CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY$7.00
Choice of bagel topped with chocolate hazelnut-almond butter, fresh strawberry, coconut flakes & Local Hive Midwest honey
JITTERHEAD$9.00
Ten Drops cold brew, banana, vanilla frozen yogurt, cacao nibs, turbinado topped with chocolate granola, classic granola & cacao nibs
DON'T KALE MY VIBE$8.00
Pineapple, kale, spinach, banana, carrot juice
THE CHARLOTTE
Our house 48-hour cold brew, flavored with caramel & vanilla, topped with vanilla cold foam and a dash of cinnamon
AVOCADO EGG$8.00
Choice of bagel, topped with avocado spread, hard boiled egg, crushed red pepper, black pepper & salt
DREAM ON
Peach, vanilla frozen yogurt, whey protein, turbinado, orange juice, whipped cream
POLLEN BOWL$10.00
Acai sorbet topped with bee pollen, strawberry & a honey drizzle
PEANUT BUTTER CUP BOWL$10.00
Acai sorbet topped with banana, chocolate granola, peanut butter drizzle, dash of cinnamon
24216 W Lockport St Ste E

Plainfield IL

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
