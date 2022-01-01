Juiceheads ATL

Go
Our goal is to make it easier to commit to health.
Organic juices, made with love and high nutrition. Smoothies made with superfoods, and with super taste. Whole-plant meal options to fill the soul.

2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110

Popular Items

J-Burger$13.50
Handmade lentil patty with organic quinoa, brown rice, onions, spinach and carrots. Wrapped in lettuce, topped with red onion, tomato, spicy pickles, ketchup and our blueberry sriracha sauce.
Mudpie
Peanut Butter, Cacao (chocolate in its purest form), Banana, Chocolate Flavor Raw Plant Protein
Taste: Similar to a healthy, chocolate peanut butter bar.
Value: Improve blood flow to the brain. Good for post-workout.
Hint: Great guilt-free dessert.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized smoothies are not guaranteed.
Mama's Favorite
Orange, Apple, Lemon, Pear
Taste: Refreshing, sweet, and tangy.
Value: Energy boost, mild detox, and an array of cancer-cell-fighting phytochemicals.
Hint: Tastes great with ginger.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
Green Acres
Apple, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Ginger
Taste: Sweet and slightly salty with a hint of greens.
Value: Settles and nudges digestion, improves skin, and reduces inflammation. Hint: Add extra apple if you prefer a sweeter taste.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
My Baby Boy$15.25
Pineapple, Mango, E3 Blue Spirulina, Banana, Raw Pumpkin Seeds, Agave, Himalayan Salt
Taste: Smooth and Tropical
Value: Great post-workout that supports the heart and boosts the immune system.
Hint: This could be the secret to higher energy.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized smoothies are not guaranteed.
Avocado Toast$12.50
Seasoned guacamole on crispy, fluffy toast.
Topped with homemade pico de gallo, hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, and our blueberry sriracha sauce.
Custom Smoothie
Select a base of banana or mango. Choose two fruit veggies and one herbal ingredient. We assume you know the desired texture and flavor therefore NO REFUNDS on custom smoothies. Please ask hostess for assistance if needed.
Acaí Bowl$14.50
Base: Home-made creamy acai berry, berries, and banana.
Layered with granola
Topped with fresh fruit (banana, strawberries and blueberries, coconut shavings, hemp seeds and a drizzle of agave.
*Add creamy peanut butter for $1.00. PLEASE NOTE:
GRANOLA CONTAINS CHOCOLATE, PEANUTS
BASE CONTAINS COCONUT MILK
Summertime
Pineapple, Banana, Pitaya (Dragonfruit), Coconut Shavings, Agave, Natural Flavor Raw Plant Protein
Taste: Tropical and sweet
Value: Boosts the immune system and boost iron levels.
Hint: Tastes great with ginger.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized smoothies are not guaranteed.
Sunrise
Apple, Pear, Lemon, Beet, Ginger
Taste: Light, sweet and spicy.
Value: Boosts stamina, improves the immune system
Hint: Athletes favor use it as a pre-workout energy boost.
