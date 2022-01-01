Go
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

2210 S 1st St. #1 • $$

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)

Popular Items

ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2210 S 1st St. #1

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

