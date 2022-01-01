Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

5103 Bellaire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)

Popular Items

I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5103 Bellaire Blvd

Bellaire TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
