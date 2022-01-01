Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

5521 Balcones Dr • $$

Avg 4.8 (117 reviews)

Popular Items

PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

5521 Balcones Dr

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
