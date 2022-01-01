Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

10721 Research Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)

Popular Items

HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

10721 Research Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
