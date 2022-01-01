Go
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

7329 Burnet Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)

Popular Items

BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7329 Burnet Rd

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
