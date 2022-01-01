Go
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

5001 183A • $$

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)

Popular Items

BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

5001 183A

Cedar Park TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
