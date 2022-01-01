Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

2601 E Cesar Chavez St • $

Popular Items

PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru

Location

2601 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
