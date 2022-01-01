Go
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

2828 Guadalupe St • $$

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2828 Guadalupe St

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
