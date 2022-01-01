Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

5310 Kirby Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

ICED COFFEE 18 OZ
add hemp or almond milk
MAJIK DROP
pineapple, ginger, blue majik, lemon, wildflower honey, cbd oil
MATCHA TEA LATTE
available hot or iced!
matcha, hemp seed, date, coconut oil, vanilla
LIQUID GOLD DROP
available hot or iced!
turmeric, lemon, ginger, wildflower honey
Thunderbird Bar$2.85
Pecan Goji Pistachio $2.85
GOLDEN MYLK COFFEE LATTE
available hot or iced!
cold brew coffee, hemp seed, date, turmeric, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla
MOCHA LATTE
available hot or iced!
cold brew coffee, hemp seed, date, cacao powder, coconut oil, vanilla
FIXER ELIXIR
available hot or iced!
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, local bee pollen, honey
Siete Chips$2.25
Sal y Limon, Nacho, or Ranch 1 oz serving $2.25
Sinfull Bar$3.50
Best Seller! Everything or Coconut Dream *vegan* $3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

5310 Kirby Dr

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

