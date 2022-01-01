Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

2601 E Cesar Chavez St • $

BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
CREATE YOUR OWN JUICE
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
HOT SHOT
lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru

2601 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
