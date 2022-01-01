Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

2307 Lake Austin Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (344 reviews)

Popular Items

PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

2307 Lake Austin Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
