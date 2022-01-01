Go
Toast

JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

2422 Ranch Rd 620 S • $$

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2422 Ranch Rd 620 S

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Actual hours are 11am - 3pm and 4pm -9:45pm everyday. Sorry for any confusion!

The Gramercy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

No reviews yet

Serving Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.
Specialized in Western European & Mediterranean Cuisines.
Large Open Patio for Alfresco Dining.
Featuring a Full Coffee Shop, Tea House, Pastries, Smoothies & Gelato.
Offering Free WIFI & Multiple Power Outlets...
Come in and enjoy!

The League Kitchen and Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston