JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

525 N Lamar Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.7 (344 reviews)

Popular Items

I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

525 N Lamar Blvd.

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
