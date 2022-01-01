JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
SMOOTHIES
525 N Lamar Blvd. • $$
Location
525 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
