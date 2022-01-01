Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

5600 W. Lover's Lane #114 • $$

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5600 W. Lover's Lane #114

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
