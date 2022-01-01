Go
Toast

JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

515 Elgin St • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MATCHA TEA LATTE
available hot or iced!
matcha, hemp seed, date, coconut oil, vanilla
PARADISE FOUND
pineapple, banana, mango, guayusa, blue magic, ginger, lime
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru

Location

515 Elgin St

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soto - Houston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

No reviews yet

Delivered. Fast. Fresh. Hot.
If you have additional questions or need any assistance please call.
832-819-2986

Winnie's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston