JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

1340 Westheimer Rd Ste D • $

Popular Items

HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
PARADISE FOUND
pineapple, banana, mango, guayusa, blue magic, ginger, lime
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru

Location

1340 Westheimer Rd Ste D

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
