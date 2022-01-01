Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

1801 E 51st St • $$

Popular Items

MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1801 E 51st St

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
