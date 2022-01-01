Go
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

415 E. St. Elmo Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (332 reviews)

Popular Items

HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE
STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

415 E. St. Elmo Rd.

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
