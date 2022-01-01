Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

1888 Sylvan Ave Ste • $$

Avg 5 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
Location

1888 Sylvan Ave Ste

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
