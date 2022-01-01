Go
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

5030 W US 290 Hwy Service Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5030 W US 290 Hwy Service Road

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

