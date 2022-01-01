Go
Toast

JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580 • $$

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kerbey Lane Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Actual takeout/delivery hours are 11am - 2:45pm and 4pm -9:45pm everyday. Sorry for any confusion!

The County Line on the Hill

No reviews yet

The County Line has been servin' up legendary award-winning, slow-smoked bar-b-q since 1975. We're famous for our big meaty ribs, extra lean brisket and spicy German sausage. But there's more than great food to enjoy at The County Line. Our spectacular views and roadhouse decor are as unique and legendary as the food we serve.

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston