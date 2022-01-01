Go
Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe

We’re on a mission to get healthy, delicious, and fresh food in the hands of people everywhere. We believe fresh food can taste great and be convenient. We also strive to provide an entire experience – from our vibrant menu options to the exciting flavors, we have a mission to wake up taste buds everywhere and deliver on a World Class Customer Service Level!

Popular Items

Kale Caesar Wrap$8.95
Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever- Grilled Chicken, Crisp Kale, Freshly Chopped Tomato, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, Wrapped and Toasted in a Flour Tortilla.
~Available as a Cold Option as well~
"Truly Exquisite, Caesar Wrap"
The Skinny Salad$10.95
Bed of Cold Crisp Artisan greens, Topped with Sliced Avocado, Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Sliced Almonds, Freshly Chopped Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan. Served with Our Raspberry Vinaigrette.
{Mamas Pesto Chicken} Fan Favorite$10.95
A tribute to my Angel Mama! Freshly Baked Ciabatta, Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Red onion, House-Made Basil Pesto Mayonnaise, Topped with Shaved parmesan.
{New} Honey Turkey Dijon$10.95
Freshly Baked Ciabatta, Roasted Turkey, Crispy, Applewood Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Artisan Greens, Freshly Sliced Tomato, Sliced Avocado, Red Onion, Finished with a Home-Made Honey Dijon Drizzle.
The 3 Day Detox: Cleanse (24 Hour Turnaround)$155.95
{This Cleanse Package contains 18 Juices & 3 Wellness Shots}
This Cleanse is for you if you are looking for the next step in achieving optimal health and wellness within your MIND & BODY. This Cleanse will Take Strength, Endurance & Commitment to achieve your goals of creating a Greater YOU. For those that want to provide their MIND & BODY with not only achievement, but a mental challenge of committing themselves to a healthier functioning body. This is a challenge that yields much reward & rebalance within the homeostatic chemical comfort your body craves. After 3 days of Juicing, you may experience you have more energy, a clearer mind, achieve better sleep, weight loss and decrease in pain and inflammation within your body. This is just the start of what health benefits you can achieve by fueling your body with clean, raw nutrient dense fuel.
The Harvest Salad$10.95
Crisp Bed of Spinach topped with Freshly Baked Apples, Pumpkin Seeds, Shaved Carrots, Glazed Walnuts, Red Onion, Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.
Join "The Club"$10.95
Hickory Smoked Ham, Crispy Applewood Bacon, Shredded Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Artisan Greens, Freshly Sliced Tomato, Finished with a Drizzle of Chipotle Mayonnaise!
"BEST CLUB IN TOWN"
Turkey, Bacon & Ranch$9.95
Freshly Baked Ciabatta, Roasted Turkey, Crispy Applewood Bacon, Shredded Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Artisan Greens, Freshly Sliced Tomato, Finished with a Ranch Drizzle.
The Soft Reset: 1/2 Day Cleanse$35.95
{This Cleanse Package contains 4 Juices & 1 Wellness Shot}
The Soft Reset Cleanse is perfect for any new excited Juice Cleanser ready to feel their best! This will activate your body's natural response to eliminate unwanted toxins & start restoring and rebalancing your chemical make up that keeps you feeling happy & Healthy. This "Juice Till Dinner" Cleanse is the most gentle and effective way to assist your body in optimal performance. Full of Vitamins, Minerals and Natural Energy Sources, This Nutrient Dense, 100% Raw Vegan Juice Cleanse will give your body a break and leave you feeling Rejuvenated and Ready for More.
{We Can FullFull This Order SAME DAY!!}
The 1 Day Reset: Rebalance Cleanse$52.95
{This Cleanse Package contains 6 Juices & 2 WellnessShots}
A Full Day of Nothing but Raw Nutrient Dense Juice is a Nice stepping stone from a soft reset, meaning the body can focus more on eliminating toxic buildup and restoring optimal function of organs so they can do their best! Starting with Metabolism Boosters that Also Decrease Inflammation and Stress, Following with Skin Rejuvenators, Kidney & Liver Detoxifiers, Immune System Boosters, Energizers & Ending with Muscle Re-Hydrators and Mood Enhancers: This Cleanse Depicts the perfect Foundation for total body Rejuvenation.
{We Can FullFull This Order SAME DAY!!}
Location

Goose Creek SC

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
