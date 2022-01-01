Go
Juice Wisely

Cold-pressed juices, fresh smoothies and bowls.

928 7th St. W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry Banana$9.95
Strawberries Banana Vanilla Protein Powder Coconut Nectar Almond Milk
Sweet Detox$11.00
Apple Cucumber Ginger Lemon
Daily Greens$11.00
Kale Cucumber Mint Lemon
Hydrator$10.00
Beet Carrot Cucumber Kale Lemon Turmeric
Chocolate Supreme$9.95
Banana Cacao Powder Cacao Nibs Cinnamon Coconut Nectar Almond Milk
Banana Chai$9.95
Banana Almond Butter Date Paste Cinnamon Nutmeg Anise Cardamom Ginger Almond Milk
Orange Pine$10.00
Orange Carrot Pineapple Cinnamon
PB + J vibes$12.95
BASE:
Acai
Frozen Strawberries
Frozen Banana
Peanut Butter
Almond Milk
TOPPINGS:
Granola
Sliced Almonds
Banana
Cashews
Peanut Butter
Location

928 7th St. W

Saint Paul MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

