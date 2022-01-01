Go
Toast

Juicy!

Juicy! serves halal food made with ingredients inspired by Mom. This is the food that tastes like home.

370 W Pleasantview Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

370 W Pleasantview Ave

Hackensack NJ

Sunday12:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carvel Ice Cream -Hackensack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bite Food & Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Bite Food & Coffee Co.
360 Essex Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601

La Fortaleza

No reviews yet

You don’t have to travel to Mexico to enjoy the traditional atmosphere and Mexican cuisine at La Fortaleza! With four locations in New Jersey, we take real pride in our authentic Mexican Gastronomy. Our dishes are prepared according to exclusive family recipes and made throughout the day with the highest quality ingredients available.

Johnny Napkins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston