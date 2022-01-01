Go
Juicy Pizza

PIZZA

615 N La Brea Ave

Avg 4 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Supreme Pie$25.00
Whole pie (8 slices) of fresh vegetables and mozzarella cheese
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Cheese Pie$21.00
Location

615 N La Brea Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
