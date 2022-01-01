Juicy!
Juicy! serves halal food made with ingredients inspired by Mom. This is the food that tastes like home.
23-16 Broadway
Location
23-16 Broadway
Fairlawn NJ
|Sunday
|12:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cuban Eddie's
Come in and enjoy!
Kosher Express
Kindly enter your telephone # and order # on the ZELLE payment or check.
ZELLE use email address: Pay@FLKexp.com
Make checks payable to Kosher Express
Thank you!
Order and enjoy!
El Asadero Mexican Grill
"We are a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant serving your favorite traditional Mexican dishes."
Hacienda Restaurant
¡Bienvenidos! Come and enjoy the best flavor Mexican food in town. We've been serving for over 25 years now. Experience our family-oriented atmosphere and homemade tortillas.