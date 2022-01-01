Juicy!
Juicy! serves halal food made with ingredients inspired by Mom. This is the food that tastes like home.
100C Pierre Avenue
Location
Garfield NJ
|Sunday
|12:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
