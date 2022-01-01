Go
Toast

Juicy Shrimp Shack

Come in and enjoy!

1900 County Road D East suite135

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3Egg Rolls$4.50
PLATE
Beef Pho$8.95
Calamari$8.00
King Crab (Per Lb)$34.95
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
Head Off Shrimp (Per Lb)$14.99
Cheeseburger$10.00
Butterfly Shrimp$12.99
Shrimp Po'boy$12.00
See full menu

Location

1900 County Road D East suite135

Maplewood MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated since 1996. Serving your favorite Mexican cravings! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

Tally's Dockside

No reviews yet

Paradise Found "Live Fresh - Stay Salty"

Unison Restaurant and Banquet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston