Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch

2942 S Finley Road

Popular Items

French-O-Rama$11.99
French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
Side Jimmy's Potatoes$2.99
Savannah Skillet$13.49
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Side Hashbrowns$2.99
Ham & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Bacon$4.49
Side (2) Eggs$3.00
Morning Glory$12.49
Golden Grilled Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Bacon, and Two Eggs Your Way.
(6) Donuts$2.99
(12) Donuts$4.99
Location

2942 S Finley Road

Downers Grove IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

