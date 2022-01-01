Go
Juicy's Shanty

Here at Juicy's Shanty we Pride ourselves in our technique. Wether it is a Jamaican Staple or a Barbecue Favorite, Chef is dedicated to creating a dish for you that will keep you coming back for more!

1550 Main Avenue

Popular Items

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Smoked on Peach Wood and served with a side of Cole Slaw
Juicy's Trough Combo Platter$30.00
Wanna try a little of everything? Now you can! Juicy's Trough Platter includes a choice of 3 Meats, 2 Sides and it's served with Cornbread to boot!
Pineapple Ginger Habañero Sauce$0.50
This Sauce is HOT HOT HOT! Pairs well with our Jerk menu
Corn Bread$2.50
Mac -n- Cheese (8oz)$3.00
Our old school secret recipe. Cheesy, Creamy, Dreamy. Once you have this Mac, you'll never go back! (Vegetarian)
3 Little Pigs$15.00
3 Smash-able Torpedo Sandwiches. Choose between our BBQ Chicken, BBQ Pork, Carolina Style Pork, Jerk Pork or Brisket!. Served with a choice of a side!
Island Style Brisket Plate$17.95
Smoked on Peach Wood, this Black Angus USDA Choice Beef! A brisket like you've never had before: Cooked for about 18-20 hours, then pulled and soaked in our Oxtail Juices. Served with a side of Mac-N-Cheese, House Cole Slaw and a slice of Corn Bread.
Jerk Chicken Plate$15.95
Marinated in our own Jerk Juice for 24-36 hours, just like on the Island. Served over Rice -n- Peas and Collard Greens, with your choice to add other sides. HOT!
Rice -n- Peas$2.00
Long grain rice and Red Beans simmered in Spices and Coconut milk. (Vegan)
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$8.50
Need we say more?
Location

Durango CO

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
