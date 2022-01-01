Juicy's Shanty
Here at Juicy's Shanty we Pride ourselves in our technique. Wether it is a Jamaican Staple or a Barbecue Favorite, Chef is dedicated to creating a dish for you that will keep you coming back for more!
Location
1550 Main Avenue
Durango CO
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
