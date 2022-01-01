Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

No reviews yet

Our mission at Old East Tavern is to create community, friendships, and exemplary experiences one savor, sip, and smile at a time. We offer an inviting atmosphere, elevated gastropub menu, craft beer, fine wine and specialty craft cocktails. Join us for lunch, dinner, taco and trivia Tuesday, oyster Wednesday, Run Club Thursday and Friday wine and food tastings. We have rooms available for small and large private events as well.

