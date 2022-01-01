Go
Toast

Jujube

Thank you for ordering with us! Jujube has implemented a 15% service fee on all orders, which goes directly to our servers. You are welcome to leave more if you like!

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steamed Mushroom & Cabbage Dumplings$8.00
(4) with ginger-soy dipping sauce (vegetarian/vegan)
Steamed BBQ Pork Belly Dumplings$8.00
(4) with dipping sauce
Kung Pao$22.00
blackened chili, garlic, scallion, carrot, peanut, & your choice of protein
Pan-Fried Chicken & Shiitake Dumplings$8.00
(4) with soy-chili crisp dipping sauce
Drunken Noodles with NC Shrimp$26.00
wide rice noodle, NC shrimp, mushroom, jalapeño, oyster sauce, scallion, garlic
***PLEASE NOTE: this dish contains oyster sauce, and cannot be prepared without it***
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
dried apricot, peanut, pickled onion (GF)
Lemongrass Grilled Hanger Steak$29.00
cucumber salad, peanut sauce, cilantro (GF)
Steamed Jasmine Rice$1.00
(GF/vegetarian/vegan)
Crispy Chicken$14.00
garlic, pepper, ginger, shallot, orange glaze (GF)
Jujube Bolognese$22.00
shredded pork, hoisin, scallion, rice noodle
See full menu

Location

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L

CHAPEL HILL NC

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

No reviews yet

Our mission at Old East Tavern is to create community, friendships, and exemplary experiences one savor, sip, and smile at a time. We offer an inviting atmosphere, elevated gastropub menu, craft beer, fine wine and specialty craft cocktails. Join us for lunch, dinner, taco and trivia Tuesday, oyster Wednesday, Run Club Thursday and Friday wine and food tastings. We have rooms available for small and large private events as well.

The Poplar Cafe

No reviews yet

We offer a full range of coffee beverages, tea, select drinks such as mimosas, and breakfast food. There is an opening between The Poplar Cafe and Old East Tavern so you can sit in either and enjoy a spacious or cozy environment. Come in and enjoy!

The Meantime Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Four Corners

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston