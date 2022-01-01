Go
Jukebox Bar & Grill

Great local bar and grill with amazing food!

3741 us 17 Ste 500

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Texas Toast Grilled Cheese$6.50
Grilled Cheese your way
Single Patty$10.95
1/2 Burger w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle
6 Piece Wing$8.95
15 Piece Wing$17.75
Sampler Platter$15.75
Pick (4) Items:
Double Patty$13.95
(2) 1/2 Burger w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle
10 Piece Wing$12.75
30 Piece Wing$31.75
20 Piece Wing$23.00
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$8.95
Mac & Cheese Bites w/ Bacon Crumbles
Location

3741 us 17 Ste 500

Richmond Hill GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

