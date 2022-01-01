Go
Toast

Jukes Ale Works

A family-owned and operated brewery and kitchen serving hand-crafted beer paired with high-quality pub food. Order online
at jukesaleworks.com or call 402-779-8796. Cheers!

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

20560 Elkhorn Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)

Popular Items

Jukes Wings$15.00
Crispy deep-fried bone-in chicken wings with choice of house buffalo, our Ninja Juice BBQ or roasted garlic parmesan sauce and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. (Wings are naked - not breaded)
Side Dressing$1.00
Choice of house made dressings - Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Citrus Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Thousand Island or Honey Mustard.
Buy 3 Crowlers Get Have A Day For $1 (No substitutions)
Buy 3 Crowlers Get a 4th Brewer's Choice Crowler for only $1.00. We rotate the beer frequently, cheers! (No substitutions)
Ale Works Burger$13.00
Classic cheeseburger topped with iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of American, cheddar or Swiss cheese.
Cheese Curds$9.00
Breaded deep-fried Wisconsin white cheese curds served with our house made Cajun ranch sauce.
Brewpub Pretzel$8.00
Crunchy outside and chewy inside, our brewpub pretzels are served with our Merlin's Cream Ale beer cheese dipping sauce on the side.
Geaux Geaux Cajun Mac$11.00
Spicy Cajun Geaux Geaux cream sauce, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs.
Salted Caramel Wing$15.00
Crispy deep-fried bone-in chicken wings with our bourbon caramel sauce glaze and sea salt. (Wings are naked - not breaded)
Wedge Belly Salad$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, deep-fried pork belly, heirloom tomato, red onion, gorgonzola and creamy bleu cheese dressing with a balsamic glaze. (Substitute house made ranch upon request)
Bear Wrestler$15.00
Cheeseburger topped with our Ninja Juice BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and shoulder bacon.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Restroom
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

20560 Elkhorn Dr

Elkhorn NE

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sam & Louie’s

No reviews yet

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

DJ's Dugout

No reviews yet

Full service bar and restaurant and family friendly. We provide the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our fun and energetic staff is looking forward to taking great care of you. We love our community and we take pride in supporting our youth organizations. Locally owned and proud to be in Elkhorn.

Barrel & Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston