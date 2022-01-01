Jukes Ale Works
A family-owned and operated brewery and kitchen serving hand-crafted beer paired with high-quality pub food. Order online
at jukesaleworks.com or call 402-779-8796. Cheers!
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
20560 Elkhorn Dr • $$
20560 Elkhorn Dr
Elkhorn NE
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
