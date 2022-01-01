Go
Juke's Chicken Joint

185 Union Avenue

Memphis, TN 38103

Popular Items

8 Wings$15.00
Eight all natural whole wings prepared and cooked to order. Choose from lemon pepper, buffalo, honey gold, or Southern-fried with brown gravy. Served with celery.
Bread Pudding$5.00
White chocolate bread pudding. Served with buttered rum sauce. Nut and raisin free!
24 Wings$39.00
24 all natural whole wings prepared and cooked to order. Choose from lemon pepper, buffalo, honey gold, or Southern-fried with brown gravy. Served with celery.
French Fries$3.00
Large portion of seasoned fries. Served with ketchup.
185 Union Avenue, Memphis TN 38103

