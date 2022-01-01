Go
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Creative southern cuisine, local craft beer, tons of whiskey and classic cocktails, wine on draft, and tons of fun!

BBQ

2207 Forest Drive • $$

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)

Popular Items

Collard Greens$4.00
Cream of Crab
Our take on a Chesapeake favorite, “southernized” with creamy sweet corn. Dusted with a hint of Old Bay.
Smoked Fried Chicken$18.00
This is not your “normal” fried chicken! We rub the chicken with our Julep rub, smoke it over pecan wood for three hours... and then it’s into the fryer for a quick dip. Please note! Smoking the chicken often gives it a pink color; it is not underdone or raw. Breast, thigh, wing & drumstick. No chicken substitutions.
Southern Fish & Chips$17.00
A catfish filet, breaded in our seasoned cornmeal, served over a bed of Julep Cajun fries. With tartar sauce and one side.
Chicken Fried Steak$17.00
For a classic, down-home supper, try our chicken fried steak! Tenderized top round, dredged twice in seasoned flour and served over mashed potatoes, with black pepper gravy.
Chicken Biscuit$16.00
A meal all by itself! An eight ounce, skin on chicken breast, rubbed, smoked and flash-fried, on a large biscuit, from the Julep bakery. With our sweet & spicy aioli; pepper jelly and pickle chips on the side.
Biscuits$6.00
A taste of homemade comfort from the Julep bakery! Huge, southern biscuits, with a soft, pillowy inside, a buttery outside, and just a bit of crunchy crust. Served with our homemade sorghum/honey butter and pepper jelly.
Smoked Wings$16.00
8 jumbo wings rubbed with our own special seasonings, smoked over pecan wood for three hours and flash-fried. Made with love!
We recommend naked... Also available with hot, dry rub, for those who really want some heat!
Hushpuppies$4.00
Blackberry Thighs$17.00
Three large, juicy chicken thighs, smoked, flash-fried and lightly tossed with our blackberry chipotle barbeque sauce.
Location

2207 Forest Drive

Annapolis MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
