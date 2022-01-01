Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Creative southern cuisine, local craft beer, tons of whiskey and classic cocktails, wine on draft, and tons of fun!
BBQ
2207 Forest Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2207 Forest Drive
Annapolis MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chevys Fresh Mex
If you would like to customize your order or have any questions, please call your local restaurant directly to place your order. Larger orders may take longer than the time specified.
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Black Market Bakers
Black Market Bakers Truck will be closed on 12/25 and 12/26. The pick up orders will be ready and available for pick up from 2pm to 5pm on 12/23 ONLY.
BGR
Come in and enjoy!