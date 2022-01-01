Jules' Salty Grub and Island Pub

Go
JULES’ Salty Grub & Island Pub is located at the heart of the Bald Head Island Marina in Bald Head Island, North Carolina. Bald Head Island is North Carolina’s southernmost tropical Island located four miles off the coast of Southport. JULES’ opened its doors to Bald Head Island on October 8, 2019. Formerly known as MoJo’s on the Harbour, it is Bald Head Island’s only waterfront dining experience located in the heart of the Bald Head Island Marina. JULES’ is a neighborhood Harbour hangout as well as a waterfront dining escape for Island locals, guests, and Fido (PET-FRIENDLY DECK).

10 Marina Wynd

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders$12.00
BHI Burger$20.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
Wings$15.00
Hushpuppies$11.00
Island Greek$18.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Fried Seafood Platter (1)$25.00
Pasta Alfredo$22.00
Fried Seafood Platter (2)$30.00
Location

Bald Head Island NC

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

