Julian restaurants you'll love

More about Mom's Pie House
Mom's Pie House
4510 Highway 78, JULIAN
|Popular items
|Rhubarb Strawberry Flakey - Whole (To-Go)
|$19.95
Rhubarb pie is an old Pennsylvania Dutch favorite, signaling the start of spring. We combine rhubarb with sweet strawberries to create a refreshing pie all year round. Topped with our traditional flakey crust.
|Apple Flakey - Whole (To-Go)
|$19.95
The finest apples to be found - ranging across the seasons - are crafted into a fulfilling traditional apple pie. Topped with our traditional flakey crust.
|Apple Boysenberry Crumb - Whole (To-Go)
|$19.95
Lovely dark boysenberries are mixed with apples for a slightly tart pie. Finished with our butter-crumb topping.
Mom's Pie House
2119 Main St., Julian
|Popular items
|Rhubarb Strawberry Crumb - Whole (To-Go)
|$19.95
Rhubarb pie is an old Pennsylvania Dutch favorite, signaling the start of spring. We combine rhubarb with sweet strawberries to create a refreshing pie all year round. Finished with our butter-crumb topping.
|Apple Cherry Flakey - Whole (To-Go)
|$19.95
We combine apples and cherries for a flavorful twist to our traditional apple pie. Topped with our traditional flakey crust.
|Apple Caramel Crumb - Whole (To-Go)
|$19.95
Talk about gilding the lily! Mom's copper kettle caramel topping is generously drizzled over our Apple Crumb Pie for a special old-fashioned treat.