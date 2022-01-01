Julian restaurants you'll love

Go
Julian restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Julian

Julian's top cuisines

Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Julian restaurants

Mom's Pie House image

 

Mom's Pie House

4510 Highway 78, JULIAN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rhubarb Strawberry Flakey - Whole (To-Go)$19.95
Rhubarb pie is an old Pennsylvania Dutch favorite, signaling the start of spring. We combine rhubarb with sweet strawberries to create a refreshing pie all year round. Topped with our traditional flakey crust.
Apple Flakey - Whole (To-Go)$19.95
The finest apples to be found - ranging across the seasons - are crafted into a fulfilling traditional apple pie. Topped with our traditional flakey crust.
Apple Boysenberry Crumb - Whole (To-Go)$19.95
Lovely dark boysenberries are mixed with apples for a slightly tart pie. Finished with our butter-crumb topping.
More about Mom's Pie House
Mom's Pie House image

 

Mom's Pie House

2119 Main St., Julian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rhubarb Strawberry Crumb - Whole (To-Go)$19.95
Rhubarb pie is an old Pennsylvania Dutch favorite, signaling the start of spring. We combine rhubarb with sweet strawberries to create a refreshing pie all year round. Finished with our butter-crumb topping.
Apple Cherry Flakey - Whole (To-Go)$19.95
We combine apples and cherries for a flavorful twist to our traditional apple pie. Topped with our traditional flakey crust.
Apple Caramel Crumb - Whole (To-Go)$19.95
Talk about gilding the lily! Mom's copper kettle caramel topping is generously drizzled over our Apple Crumb Pie for a special old-fashioned treat.
More about Mom's Pie House
The Pub at Lake Cuyamaca image

 

The Pub at Lake Cuyamaca

15027 Highway 79, Julian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Pub at Lake Cuyamaca
Map

More near Julian to explore

Chula Vista

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston