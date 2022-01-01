Go
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road

Popular Items

Personal Cheese Pizza 10"$10.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Your Choice of Dipping Sauce. (4 Pc) Add Fries for $2.
Cheddar Fries$6.00
Super Fries$7.95
Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing.
Large Cheese Pizza 16"$14.50
Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.
Cheese Steak$11.00
Rib Eye Chopped Steak with American Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce. (5 Pc)
Onion Rings$6.50
Mozzarella Gravy Fries$7.50
Melted Mozzarella Topped with Gravy
French Fries$5.00
Location

701 Cathedral Road

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
