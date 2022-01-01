Go
Juliano's Pizza

Juliano's is a family-owned small business that is serving delicious carry out for the past 15 years!
Our Guarantee and Promise to you. If you should ever be disappointed, if we should fail you in any way or let you down for any reason please let us know. We will make it right.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

5950 RICHMOND HWY • $

Avg 4 (529 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$3.99
Baked Wings
Baked through the oven
Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
6 pieces, served with marinara sauce
12 oz Can$1.49
Medium 12"$10.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Crispy romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken strips, parmesean cheese, feta cheese, seasoned croutons, and our homemade caesar dressing.
20 oz Bottle Drink$1.99
Large 16"$12.99
Steak & Cheese Sub
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, provolone cheese
Personal 10"$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5950 RICHMOND HWY

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
