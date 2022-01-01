Go
Toast

Julian's Bar & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

299 Chestnut St • $$

Avg 4.4 (147 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

299 Chestnut St

Meadville PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McClure's Fishouse & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mannino Italian Garden

No reviews yet

Mannino Italian Garden is a locally owned and operated authentic Italian restaurant. You will enjoy freshly made entrees from authentic recipes in a family friendly atmosphere. With a wide variety of choices, you are bound to find something to satisfy your hunger.

Chipper's Pub

No reviews yet

Chipper's Pub. Enter as strangers. Leave as Friends.

Lucantino's Trattoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston