Julian's Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
299 Chestnut St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
299 Chestnut St
Meadville PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
McClure's Fishouse & More
Come in and enjoy!
Mannino Italian Garden
Mannino Italian Garden is a locally owned and operated authentic Italian restaurant. You will enjoy freshly made entrees from authentic recipes in a family friendly atmosphere. With a wide variety of choices, you are bound to find something to satisfy your hunger.
Chipper's Pub
Chipper's Pub. Enter as strangers. Leave as Friends.
Lucantino's Trattoria
Come in and enjoy!