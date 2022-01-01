Go
Allow us to provide the food so you can enjoy time with Family and Friends! Thank you for choosing us to be part of your holiday traditions this year. Bon Appetit!

2649 Mission St

Popular Items

Spinach Crusted Quiche : Broccoli & Ham$52.00
serves 6-8
Mother's Day Gift Bag, Large$50.00
Mini Bottle Sparkling Wine
Weekend Travel Set Includes: Travel Size Shower Gel, Body Lotion, and Hand Cream
Choose a Scent:
Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Rose Geranium
Brie with Strawberry Rhubarb Jam, Fresh Fruit, Baguette Slices$25.95
serves 6
Baguette Crisps$7.95
1 bag
Deviled Eggs, dozen$18.50
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$10.50
Sun-Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto Terrine$16.95
serves 4 - 6
Spring Salad$14.95
Butter Lettuce, Endive and Watercress Salad with Spring Pea Shoots, Goat Cheese, Radish and Shallot Vinaigrette.
Sweet Pea Mint Soup, 1 quart$12.50
quart serves 2-4
Asparagus, Gruyere Strudel$58.00
Strudels are fully cooked - will need to be reheated, box of 2 dozen
Location

San Marino CA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
