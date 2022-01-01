Go
Toast

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

Juliet’s ethos is centered on a warm and welcoming atmosphere lending its feeling of home. The elevated interior showcases local art to bring the classics of Italy to the trademarked weirdness of Austin. The outdoor covered patio allows for enjoyable dining alfresco during pleasant and favorable seasons and for parties of all sizes. Juliet is ideal for large celebrations and offers private dining options, family-style catering and restaurant buy-outs to make each event specially tailored to the guest.
Above all, Juliet takes pride in providing a neighborhood dining experience that guests can call home and looks forward to continuing to serve Austinites and their families for years to come.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1500 Barton Springs Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Roulade$22.00
tenderloin stuffed with spinach, gorgonzola, mozzarella, and pistachio, parmesan breaded with sweet potato gnocchi and gorgonzola cream sauce
Pork Marsala$23.00
Veal scallopine with marsala mushroom sauce, prosciutto and fettuccine
Marinated Olives$8.00
Marinated with garlic, rosemary and orange zest
Meatballs$15.00
Tomato gravy with burrata and garlic bread
FS Today's Fresh Mozzarella$22.00
House pulled mozzarella, roased peppers, arugula, balsamic
Chicken Saltimbocca$24.00
Chicken scallopine with prosciutto, sage, mozzarella and provolone over parmesan muchroom cream fettuccine
FS Stuffed Calabrese Arancini$18.00
Fried risotto bas flavored with calabrese peppers, stuffed with gorgonzola cheese, marinara sauce
Today's Fresh Mozzarella$12.00
House pulled mozzarella, roased peppers, arugula, balsamic
Stuffed Calabrese Arancini$10.00
Fried risotto bas flavored with calabrese peppers, stuffed with gorgonzola cheese, marinara sauce
FS Butter Lettuce$15.00
Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1500 Barton Springs Rd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Bandit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Biscuits and Groovy - Barton Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soto South Lamar

No reviews yet

South Lamar Sushi and Japanese Restaurant!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston