Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

Juliet’s ethos is centered on a warm and welcoming atmosphere lending its feeling of home. The elevated interior showcases local art to bring the classics of Italy to the trademarked weirdness of Austin. The outdoor covered patio allows for enjoyable dining alfresco during pleasant and favorable seasons and for parties of all sizes. Juliet is ideal for large celebrations and offers private dining options, family-style catering and restaurant buy-outs to make each event specially tailored to the guest.
Above all, Juliet takes pride in providing a neighborhood dining experience that guests can call home and looks forward to continuing to serve Austinites and their families for years to come.

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

10000 Research Blvd • $

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Piccata$22.00
Chicken scallopine in a white wine caper sauce over sauteed spinach
Caesar$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
Bolognese$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
Margherita$14.00
Shaved tomato, mozzarella, basil, roasted garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Lasagna$19.00
17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta and bolognese
Chicken Saltimbocca$24.00
Chicken scallopine with prosciutto, sage, mozzarella and provolone over parmesan muchroom cream fettuccine
Fettuccine Funghi$20.00
Fettuccine, parmesan mushroom cream sauce, spinach and roasted garlic, fried rosemary and bread crumbs
Side Garlic Bread$3.00
Butter Lettuce$8.00
Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette
Rigatoni Vodka$17.00
Rigatoni in a spicy rose tomato sauce with bacon
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10000 Research Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
