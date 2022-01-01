Go
Toast

Juliet

Great food. Great jobs. Great company.

263 Washington street • $$

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)

Popular Items

smoked salmon toast$11.00
yogurt + tamarind
breakfast sandwich$7.00
over-easy egg, cheddar, dijon on a soft roll
risotto$25.00
saffron, garlic, spinach
chocolate tahini toast$5.00
sesame seeds + olive oil
two breakfast tacos$7.00
potato, egg, cheese, corn tortilla, house hot sauce
greek yogurt$8.00
w. seasonal jam, herbs, lemon, granola
to go silverware
select this item if you would like us to include plastic utensils and paper napkins in your order.
pasta pomodoro$18.00
pomodoro sauce, Grana Padano
scone$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

263 Washington street

Somerville MA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thunder Road

No reviews yet

Music Club and restaurant

Siam Ginger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mike & Patty's Union Square

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop
*Breakfast Sandwiches*
*Lunch Sandwiches*
*Pick-Up*
*Carry-Out*
*Best Breakfast*

BARRA

No reviews yet

Mexican food and Latin American cocktails
TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston