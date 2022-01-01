Go
Julii

PASTA

11915 Grand Park Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (561 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob$26.00
chicken breast, harissa, tumeric rice,fennel slaw, sesame labne
Labneh$15.00
extra thick Greek yogurt, artichokes, crispy chickpeas, za’atar, pickled mustard seeds, bread
Wedge Frites$7.00
GARLIC AIOLI, PAPRIKA
Bolognese Meal$55.00
rigatoni bolognese, greek salad, bread
Scallops Risotto$36.00
king diver dry scallops, mushrooms, parmesan, butter
Alsatian Tart$15.00
Benton’s bacon, onion, gruyere, crème fraiche, honey
Julii Burger$20.00
meunster, garlic aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce,
red onion, shallot, cornichon, buttermilk dressing, frites
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
beef, veal, Benton’s pork belly, carrot, tomato
Avocado Tahini Caesar$16.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, radish, shallot, crispy garlic, tahini buttermilk dressing
Chicken Kabob Meal$65.00
harissa glazed chicken, rice, greek salad
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11915 Grand Park Ave

Rockville MD

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
