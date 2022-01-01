Go
Julio's Mexican Restaurant

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100

Popular Items

Lg CCQ$8.99
Rice$1.29
Quesadilla$7.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
Chile con Queso Enchiladas$11.99
Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese topped with chile gravy and queso
Kid Quesadilla$5.99
Sm CCQ$5.99
Enchilada Dinner$10.49
Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese. 3 Enchiladas
Taco Salad$8.49
Fresh lettuce tossed with grated cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy taco shell. Substitute chicken or beef fajita for 1.00.
Chips & Salsa$3.99
House Fajitas For 1$15.99
Beef, chicken, or mixed
Location

Hutto TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
