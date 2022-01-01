Go
Julio's Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • CHICKEN • STEAKS • RIBS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

1533 W Cameron Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Nacho Special$5.99
Topped with shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, chili con
queso, guacamole, sour cream lettuce and tomato.
Frank's Quesadillas$13.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1533 W Cameron Ave

Rockdale TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
